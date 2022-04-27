Colorado woman jailed after burglary, police pursuit in Woodbury and Plymouth counties

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Colorado woman was jailed and a man was hospitalized after a burglary at a Sioux City car dealership and subsequent police chase early Wednesday that ended in a collision in Le Mars.

At around 3:21 a.m. Wednesday, the Sioux City Police Department was called to a burglary in progress at Sioux City Ford Lincoln, 3601 Singing Hills Blvd., according to a press release from the department.

Before officers arrived, the suspects fled in a box-truck that had been rented from another state and a pickup truck stolen from the dealership.

A short time later, Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies located the fleeing vehicles travelling on Highway 75, and a pursuit began.

The fleeing vehicles headed north into Plymouth County. The box truck was eventually abandoned as both suspects continued their attempt to elude officers, according to the press release.

The pursuit ended in Le Mars when the stolen truck struck another vehicle in traffic.

The driver of the stolen truck, a man who has not been publicly identified, was hospitalized at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for what were described as serious injuries.

Authorities arrested 35-year-old Amy L. Cruz, of Colorado, on a warrant out of Colorado. She was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Sioux City Police detectives are investigating the burglary and additional crimes the two may have committed, according to the press release.

The investigation is ongoing. The Iowa State Patrol, Plymouth County Sheriff's Office and Woodbury County Sheriff's Office all contributed to the apprehension of the two and are assisting in the investigation.

