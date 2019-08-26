{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Authorities are seeking an Orange City, Iowa, man who left the Residential Treatment Facility in Sioux City without permission Sunday night.

Leandro Valdez, 23, was convicted in December 2012 in Sioux County of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The Iowa Department of Corrections transferred Valdez to the RTF for work release on July 12.

Valdez is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 177 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Valdez participated in a home invasion and armed robbery in which five masked intruders, one armed with a handgun and three with knives, threatened to kill the resident and held him at gunpoint as they ransacked his house.

The victim was able to escape to the home of a neighbor, who called 911. The victim was able to identify only Valdez, whose ski mask fell off during the robbery.

