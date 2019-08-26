Valdez participated in a home invasion and armed robbery in which five masked intruders, one armed with a handgun and three with knives, threatened to kill the resident and held him at gunpoint as they ransacked his house.
The victim was able to escape to the home of a neighbor, who called 911. The victim was able to identify only Valdez, whose ski mask fell off during the robbery.
Date booked: 8/17/2019. Charges: theft 2nd, theft 5th, criminal trespass, driving with suspended license, possession of drugs, possession of paraphernalia, prescription possession. Bond amount: $7,000.
