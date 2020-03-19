Coronavirus causes delay in Sioux City murder trial

SIOUX CITY -- A Woodbury County murder trial is among the latest events to be delayed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Jordan Henry had been scheduled to stand trial April 7 in Woodbury County District Court for the Jan. 24, 2019, strangling death of Elizabeth Bockholt.
Complying with an order from Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen, District Judge Steven Andreasen on Thursday continued Henry's trial. Andreasen will set a new date in the future.
Christensen on Tuesday ordered that all criminal trials set to begin before April 20 be delayed until a later date. Civil trials scheduled to begin before May 4 also must be continued. The order is an effort to prevent gatherings of more than 10 people and slow the spread of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease that has sickened thousands and killed at least 140 people in the United States. There have been no reported positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.
Henry, 30, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree arson. He is accused of strangling Bockholt in a hotel room and then setting fire to the room. Henry has waived his right to a jury trial, choosing to have Andreasen decide his case.
Firefighters and police found Bockholt's body after responding to the fire at the Wingate by Wyndham, 4716 Southern Hills Drive. According to court documents, Bockholt, 40, of Hinton, Iowa, and Henry had a romantic relationship prior to Henry being sentenced to prison in 2017, and she voluntarily met him at the hotel the night she died. Henry was identified on surveillance video and by witnesses who saw him leaving the scene just after the fire.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Henry would receive a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. First-degree arson carries a 25-year prison sentence.
A Monona County murder case also will be affected by the mandate that no trial should be conducted prior to April 20.
Eliot Stowe currently is scheduled to stand trial for first-degree murder on April 14 for the death of his grandmother, Cheryl Stowe, who was killed sometime from June 23-26, 2018, in her rural Castana, Iowa, home.