Coronavirus causes delay in Sioux City murder trial

SIOUX CITY -- A Woodbury County murder trial is among the latest events to be delayed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Jordan Henry had been scheduled to stand trial April 7 in Woodbury County District Court for the Jan. 24, 2019, strangling death of Elizabeth Bockholt.

Complying with an order from Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen, District Judge Steven Andreasen on Thursday continued Henry's trial. Andreasen will set a new date in the future.

Christensen on Tuesday ordered that all criminal trials set to begin before April 20 be delayed until a later date. Civil trials scheduled to begin before May 4 also must be continued. The order is an effort to prevent gatherings of more than 10 people and slow the spread of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease that has sickened thousands and killed at least 140 people in the United States. There have been no reported positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.