Coronavirus leads to crime decrease in Sioux City, beyond

Drew said Woodbury County has increased the use of electronic monitoring rather than incarceration. The county and Sioux City police have worked together to reduce arrests by issuing citations or a summons that requires the defendant to report to court to answer to the charge.

As a result, Woodbury County Jail populations have decreased from a daily average of 230 inmates to the 160-170 range, clearing space for an inmate to be quarantined if he or she were to test positive for COVID-19.

"We are trying to do more proactive things than just the normal arrest," Drew said, adding that no jail inmates or officers have yet tested positive for coronavirus.

While not ideal in some situations, Mueller said Sioux City officers are doing what they can to reserve arrests for more serious crimes.

"Certainly there are some instances where minor arrests are for the purpose of public safety," Mueller said. "Sometimes when you don't make those low-level arrests, officers are dealing with some of these incidents repeatedly."