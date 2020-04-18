Coronavirus leads to crime decrease in Sioux City, beyond

SIOUX CITY -- In a way, the coronavirus pandemic takes Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew back to his days as a young deputy more than 30 years ago.
People are staying home, keeping out of trouble. Nights are slow for officers out on patrol.
"It's almost like going back 35 years in time," Drew said. "I remember when on a Sunday night you'd have one arrest. Now we're back to that. Our numbers are way down. Calls for service are way down."
Because of the COVID-19 threat, health officials are encouraging people to stay home to help contain the spread of the disease. Many people are working from home, and with a majority of restaurants, stores and entertainment venues closed, there's not really anywhere for people to go anyway.
It's led to less traffic on the streets, and Sioux City police have seen traffic stops, calls for service and other crimes trending downward when compared to just a month ago, about the time when Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered many businesses closed.
"It's definitely an interesting social experiment we're going through," Sioux City community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.
McClure and the department's crime analysis section on Thursday released statistics showing that overall calls to police had dropped from 4,938 from March 1-15, to 4,084 from April 1-15. Traffic stops also were down from 986 from March 1-15, to 496 from April 1-15.
In February, before the coronavirus was widespread across the United States, Sioux City police officers made 52 OWI arrests. That dipped to 24 in March, and only five of those occurred in the final two weeks of the month, after Gov. Kim Reynolds' March 17 public disaster emergency proclamation that forbade gatherings larger than 10 people and limited bars and restaurants to carryout, delivery and drive-thru service. Officers have made eight OWI arrests so far this month.
In March, Sioux City police responded to 20 residential burglaries, but only five so far in April. Business burglaries are down from six in March to two though April 15. Shoplifting calls also have decreased from 30 in March to nine thus far in April.
McClure said officers initially saw an increase in disturbance calls -- arguments with no assault reported -- but it has begun trending down again. The number rose from 158 in February to 222 in March but stood at 82 halfway through April.
One area that appears to be trending slightly higher is domestic violence calls. Those cases rose from 25 in February to 28 in March and were at 15 through April 15. Other assault calls are down.
Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller said it's too early into the pandemic to draw any larger conclusions, but it's obviously affected the numbers and types of crimes being committed.
"Just because crime in some cases has gone down doesn't mean our officers aren't busy. We're still serving the public, responding to calls for service," said Mueller, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating and working from home.
Officers are responding faster, too. Response times have dropped by four to 10 minutes, depending on the priority level of the offense reported.
Not all decreases in arrests are coincidental. In some cases, they're intentional. South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon and other agencies have made a conscious effort to cut down on traffic stops for minor offenses to reduce their officers' contact with motorists and, hopefully, cut their chances of being exposed to the coronavirus.
"We're telling them to not be super aggressive. Don't stop every little tail light you see," Mahon said.
Officers will continue to stop drivers endangering pubic safety by speeding, running stop signs or driving while intoxicated, Mahon said.
South Sioux City crime stats show no significant increases or decreases in various crime categories in March from previous months. Mahon said it's notable that child abuse reports have declined. He hopes there's been a drop in that behavior, but he said the decrease could be because schools are closed, and a large number of child abuse calls come from school personnel who are required to report suspected child abuse to police.
Ida County has yet to record a confirmed case of COVID-19, but the pandemic has affected law enforcement activity in the rural Iowa county. Sheriff Wade Harriman said calls for service and traffic stops are down in recent weeks.
"There's just not as many people out and about," he said. "Our activity level has definitely decreased."
With less time spent on traffic stops and responding to calls, Harriman said he and his nine deputies hope to further deter crime by spending more time patrolling highways and driving through the county's five communities, none of which have their own police force.
"We've tried to increase our visibility. Patrol cars are definitely moving around towns and the county more than people are used to," Harriman said.
Law enforcement agencies have turned to issuing more citations rather than making arrests. The reason: more arrests lead to more inmates in county jails, increasing the risk for a coronavirus outbreak in the confined facilities.
Drew said Woodbury County has increased the use of electronic monitoring rather than incarceration. The county and Sioux City police have worked together to reduce arrests by issuing citations or a summons that requires the defendant to report to court to answer to the charge.
As a result, Woodbury County Jail populations have decreased from a daily average of 230 inmates to the 160-170 range, clearing space for an inmate to be quarantined if he or she were to test positive for COVID-19.
"We are trying to do more proactive things than just the normal arrest," Drew said, adding that no jail inmates or officers have yet tested positive for coronavirus.
While not ideal in some situations, Mueller said Sioux City officers are doing what they can to reserve arrests for more serious crimes.
"Certainly there are some instances where minor arrests are for the purpose of public safety," Mueller said. "Sometimes when you don't make those low-level arrests, officers are dealing with some of these incidents repeatedly."
Will the days and nights remain as quiet as they have been? That remains to be seen. It's easy to isolate inside one's home during the cooler days of March and early April. That could change with warmer weather on the way, Drew said.
"I'm not sure how long we do as society in isolation," he said. "Eventually people are going to come out."
