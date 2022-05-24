Couple enters not guilty plea in Wall Lake house fire case

According to court documents, Dopheide was a tenant in a home at 124 Center St. in Wall Lake and was evicted in January 2020. After all valuable items had been moved to a detached garage on Jan. 8, fire broke out at the house on Jan. 9. Because of suspicious circumstances, the Iowa State Fire Marshal was called, and an investigation determined that the gas line to the furnace had been loosened and a candle was used to ignite the gas. Both Dopheide and Wempe, along with Dopheide's 2-year-old son, were at the house when the fire was started, court documents said.