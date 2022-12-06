Court documents: 18-year-old Clinton, Iowa resident said started fire at Sioux City ATV dealership 'for fun'

SIOUX CITY — A Clinton, Iowa, teen accused of setting multiple all-terrain vehicles ablaze Sunday at a Sioux City dealership told officers he lit the fire "for fun," according to court documents.

Jonathan Francis Capella, 18, is charged with second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief, both class C felonies.

At around 8:36 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers and Sioux City Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to 2430 Highway 75 North, the Sioux City Yamaha dealership, for a fire. When officers arrived, they found three ATVs engulfed in flames.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, officers observed Capella walking in proximity of the fire.

"The defendant admitted to officers that he lit the fire and that it was 'for fun,'" the complaint stated.

Three vehicles were damaged, along with a shipping container full of different kinds of equipment. The dealership estimated the damage at $70,000, according to the complaint.