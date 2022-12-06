 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Court documents: 18-year-old Clinton, Iowa resident said started fire at Sioux City ATV dealership 'for fun'

  • 0

SIOUX CITY — A Clinton, Iowa, teen accused of setting multiple all-terrain vehicles ablaze Sunday at a Sioux City dealership told officers he lit the fire "for fun," according to court documents. 

Jonathan Francis Capella

Capella

Jonathan Francis Capella, 18, is charged with second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief, both class C felonies. 

At around 8:36 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers and Sioux City Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to 2430 Highway 75 North, the Sioux City Yamaha dealership, for a fire. When officers arrived, they found three ATVs engulfed in flames. 

According to a criminal complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, officers observed Capella walking in proximity of the fire. 

"The defendant admitted to officers that he lit the fire and that it was 'for fun,'" the complaint stated. 

People are also reading…

Three vehicles were damaged, along with a shipping container full of different kinds of equipment. The dealership estimated the damage at $70,000, according to the complaint. 

She’s a dog of many skills. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Yellowstone’s super volcano has more magma bubbling under the surface than previously thought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News