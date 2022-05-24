Court of Appeals to convene in Okoboji

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- The Iowa Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in two cases in Okoboji next month.

The court will be in session at 1 p.m. June 2 at Arrowwood Resort, 1405 Highway 71. Arguments are open to the public.

The first appeal to be heard is a Monona County case in which Eliot Stowe is appealing his first-degree murder conviction for the 2018 death of his grandmother. He was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to life in prison without parole. He is contending that he should have been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The second case comes from Sioux County and involves an insurance coverage dispute.

Each year, the Court of Appeals and Iowa Supreme Court have one or more special sessions outside Des Moines to give Iowans who don't live near the capital city a chance to see the courts in action.

The Court of Appeals heard two cases May 11 in Sioux City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.