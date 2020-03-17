COVID-19 prompts delays for numerous Siouxland court cases

SIOUX CITY -- As businesses and schools close out of concern for the spread of the COVID-19 illness, the wheels of justice will continue to turn, but maybe a bit slower.
State and federal courts have postponed some trials and hearings scheduled for coming weeks and are urging attorneys to appear via telephone or video conference when possible.
"We may have to jump out of our comfort level a little, but keep in mind victims' rights, statutory obligations and also do what's right," Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings said. "It's a fluid situation."
Public health officials have discouraged public gatherings of 10 or more people, making the possibility of having dozens of citizens called for jury duty sit in a courtroom for an hour or more a health risk.
With that in mind, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen on Monday ordered that all criminal jury trials scheduled to begin before April 20 and civil jury trials scheduled to begin before May 4 will be continued.
Nonjury, or bench, trials in both criminal and civil cases may go forward as scheduled, but judges may freely grant motions to continue if the defendant agrees or if witnesses are unavailable because of illness or travel.
Felony guilty pleas may now be accepted in writing rather than having defendants appear in person, Christensen ordered, and other hearings may be conducted via phone or video if possible.
In Woodbury County, one criminal jury trial scheduled for Tuesday was continued. It's unknown how many other cases scheduled for trial before April 20 would have actually gone to trial or been continued for another reason, Jennings said.
Two Siouxland murder cases scheduled for bench trials in April so far remain unaffected.
Jordan Henry is scheduled to stand trial April 7 in Woodbury County for the strangling of a woman in a Sioux City hotel room. A status hearing has been scheduled for Thursday.
Eliot Stowe is to stand trial April 14 in Monona County. He is accused of killing his grandmother.
Woodbury County Clerk of District Court Amy Berntson said anyone who received jury summons last week for a service term beginning the week of April 20 should fill out and submit their questionnaire.
Anyone who was notified of jury duty for trials scheduled up to April 17 will not have to report to the courthouse, she said.
People who have any symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive may call the clerk's office to have their jury duty postponed.
Federal courts in Iowa and Nebraska also have continued trials and hearings.
Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand of Iowa's Northern District, which includes Sioux City, has ordered that all civil and criminal jury trials scheduled to begin before April 24 be continued.
Nonjury proceedings, including bench trials and hearings, will proceed as scheduled, though parties are encouraged to participate by telephone or video conferencing if technologically feasible, Strand said.
All civil and criminal matters presently scheduled for an in-court appearance until April 3 in Nebraska's federal courts have been continued. Criminal sentencings may be conducted via videoconference.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Nebraska and South Dakota state court systems had yet to issue orders continuing trials and hearings.
Phyllis Obermeyer, Dakota County Clerk of District Court, said on Monday that court personnel in each judicial district were planning how to continue work if courthouses were to be closed.
Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican issued an administrative order Thursday saying that anyone who exhibits COVID-19 symptoms, has been in contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with the disease, has been asked to self-quarantine or has traveled outside the United States in the past two weeks should not attend any hearing, trial or court proceeding without a judge's authorization.
Attorneys also should notify the judge and other attorneys if their client or any other participant in a hearing, deposition or other proceeding falls into one of those at-risk categories.
South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson on Friday declared a judicial emergency, authorizing court officials in each judicial circuit to enact policies to be excused from jury selection or in-person court appearances.