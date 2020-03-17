COVID-19 prompts delays for numerous Siouxland court cases

SIOUX CITY -- As businesses and schools close out of concern for the spread of the COVID-19 illness, the wheels of justice will continue to turn, but maybe a bit slower.

State and federal courts have postponed some trials and hearings scheduled for coming weeks and are urging attorneys to appear via telephone or video conference when possible.

"We may have to jump out of our comfort level a little, but keep in mind victims' rights, statutory obligations and also do what's right," Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings said. "It's a fluid situation."

Public health officials have discouraged public gatherings of 10 or more people, making the possibility of having dozens of citizens called for jury duty sit in a courtroom for an hour or more a health risk.

With that in mind, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen on Monday ordered that all criminal jury trials scheduled to begin before April 20 and civil jury trials scheduled to begin before May 4 will be continued.

Nonjury, or bench, trials in both criminal and civil cases may go forward as scheduled, but judges may freely grant motions to continue if the defendant agrees or if witnesses are unavailable because of illness or travel.