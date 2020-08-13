COVID-19 causes mistrial in Dixon County child abuse case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PONCA, Neb. -- A judge has declared a mistrial in a Wakefield, Nebraska, woman's child abuse case after jurors and court personnel were potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus.

During the lunch break of the second day of Angel Henderson's trial in Dixon County District Court on Tuesday, District Judge Bryan Meismer was informed that a person who had been interviewed as a juror and was later excused had told court staff that he or she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Defense attorney John Moeller moved for a mistrial, and Meismer granted it, citing the potential exposure jurors had to the person posed a risk to public health and safety. The prosecution had objected to the motion for mistrial.

A status hearing will be held next week to set a new trial date.

Henderson, 44, faces two counts of felony child abuse that carry a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.