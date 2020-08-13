COVID-19 causes mistrial in Dixon County child abuse case

PONCA, Neb. -- A judge has declared a mistrial in a Wakefield, Nebraska, woman's child abuse case after jurors and court personnel were potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus.
During the lunch break of the second day of Angel Henderson's trial in Dixon County District Court on Tuesday, District Judge Bryan Meismer was informed that a person who had been interviewed as a juror and was later excused had told court staff that he or she had tested positive for COVID-19.
Defense attorney John Moeller moved for a mistrial, and Meismer granted it, citing the potential exposure jurors had to the person posed a risk to public health and safety. The prosecution had objected to the motion for mistrial.
A status hearing will be held next week to set a new trial date.
Henderson, 44, faces two counts of felony child abuse that carry a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.
She and her husband, Patrick, were arrested in January 2019 and charged with locking two of their children in a bedroom, allowing them to leave only to go to the bathroom and feeding them only once a day. If the children left their bedroom for any reason, Angel Henderson would choke, kick or hit them, court documents said. The children, ages 9 and 14 at the time, also told authorities they were forced to sleep in pajamas that had the arms sewed to the side and the legs sewn together and wear stocking hats pulled down over faces.
Sheriff's deputies found the then-14-year-old son wearing the one-piece pajamas in the back of a vehicle on Jan. 19, 2018, after Angel Henderson had reported him missing.
Patrick Henderson, 56, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in November to four years in prison on two counts of child abuse, one of them a felony and the other a misdemeanor.
