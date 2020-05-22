COVID-19 delays Dakota County murder trial

Complying with state rules restricting the number of people allowed to gather publicly and following social distancing guidelines at the same time also would have created challenges when calling dozens of county residents to report for jury selection.

The continuance is the latest delay in a case that's been halted twice while Surber, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenic effectiveness disorder with bipolar symptoms, underwent treatment to restore his mental competency to stand trial. Meismer in January had ruled Surber competent and set the May trial date.

Surber, 29, of Wakefield, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for Kubik's Nov. 1, 2016, death. Surber is accused of shooting Kubik with a 9mm firearm and dismembering the body.

Prosecutors believe Surber shot Kubik at Kubik's rural Emerson, Nebraska, home. Kubik's right arm and right leg were found inside the trunk of a car at an abandoned farm 24 miles away the day after he died. The rest of Kubik's remains were found three days later in a culvert near the farmhouse.