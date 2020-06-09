COVID-19 forces new trial date in Monona County murder case

ONAWA, Iowa -- The coronavirus pandemic has forced a second postponement of a Monona County murder trial.
District Judge Zachary Hindman on Tuesday scheduled Eliot Stowe's trial for Aug. 11.
Stowe, who is accused of killing his grandmother, had been scheduled to stand trial June 26 in Monona County District Court.
Hindman had been considering a proposal by attorneys to conduct Stowe's trial as scheduled by video, but Stowe informed the court he wanted his trial conducted in person.
On May 22, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen ordered that face-to-face court proceedings could not resume until July 13. Jury trials are not to take place until Sept. 14.
Stowe has waived his right to a jury trial and will have Hindman decide his case in a bench trial. He was to stand trial on April 14, but prior to that date, Christensen ordered the continuation of all criminal nonjury trials scheduled to begin before June 1.
Christensen's orders to keep courtrooms closed are an effort to limit Iowans' exposure to and slow the spread of COVID-19.
Stowe, 22, of Castana, Iowa, has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder for the slaying of Cheryl Stowe at her rural Castana home sometime from June 23-26, 2018.
Stowe was arrested Nov. 20, 2018, and charged with murder, months after Cheryl Stowe's body was found wrapped in a rug in a well-hidden area near her home on June 27, 2018.
An autopsy report said that Stowe's death was the result of "complex homicidal violence," and evidence found in her home indicated blunt force trauma.
According to court documents, Cheryl Stowe, 66, had told friends that her grandson's behavior was becoming more aggressive and their relationship was strained.
Public defender Jennifer Solberg has filed notice that Eliot Stowe would rely on an insanity defense at trial.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Stowe would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
