COVID-19 forces new trial date in Monona County murder case

ONAWA, Iowa -- The coronavirus pandemic has forced a second postponement of a Monona County murder trial.

District Judge Zachary Hindman on Tuesday scheduled Eliot Stowe's trial for Aug. 11.

Stowe, who is accused of killing his grandmother, had been scheduled to stand trial June 26 in Monona County District Court.

Hindman had been considering a proposal by attorneys to conduct Stowe's trial as scheduled by video, but Stowe informed the court he wanted his trial conducted in person.

On May 22, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen ordered that face-to-face court proceedings could not resume until July 13. Jury trials are not to take place until Sept. 14.

Stowe has waived his right to a jury trial and will have Hindman decide his case in a bench trial. He was to stand trial on April 14, but prior to that date, Christensen ordered the continuation of all criminal nonjury trials scheduled to begin before June 1.