COVID lawsuit against Tyson moved to federal court

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A lawsuit filed against Tyson Foods by the family of a worker who died from COVID-19 has been transferred to federal court.

The meatpacker and its officers and supervisors named in the lawsuit filed to remove the case from Buena Vista County District Court to U.S. District Court in Sioux City because the case involves disputed issues of federal law, specifically national emergency and critical infrastructure declarations issued by federal agencies in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The estate of Michael Everhard, a Fonda, Iowa, man who worked at Tyson's Storm Lake pork plant for 27 years, sued the company in December, saying Everhard was forced to work in a confined work environment without proper safety measures while Tyson knew it was not implementing the necessary safety precautions available to protect workers from the virus.

Everhard, 65, died of COVID-19 on June 18, three weeks after he was hospitalized and diagnosed with the respiratory illness his three children say he contracted at the plant. They are suing Tyson for gross negligence and are seeking a jury award of an unspecified amount of damages.