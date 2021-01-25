COVID lawsuit against Tyson moved to federal court

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A lawsuit filed against Tyson Foods by the family of a worker who died from COVID-19 has been transferred to federal court.
The meatpacker and its officers and supervisors named in the lawsuit filed to remove the case from Buena Vista County District Court to U.S. District Court in Sioux City because the case involves disputed issues of federal law, specifically national emergency and critical infrastructure declarations issued by federal agencies in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
The estate of Michael Everhard, a Fonda, Iowa, man who worked at Tyson's Storm Lake pork plant for 27 years, sued the company in December, saying Everhard was forced to work in a confined work environment without proper safety measures while Tyson knew it was not implementing the necessary safety precautions available to protect workers from the virus.
Everhard, 65, died of COVID-19 on June 18, three weeks after he was hospitalized and diagnosed with the respiratory illness his three children say he contracted at the plant. They are suing Tyson for gross negligence and are seeking a jury award of an unspecified amount of damages.
Tyson said in its notice of removing the suit to federal court that the family's allegations are "inaccurate and incorrect" and that the company has worked since the beginning of the pandemic to follow federal workplace guidelines and has invested millions of dollars to provide workers with safety and risk-mitigation equipment.
Also named in the lawsuit are Tom Brower, Tyson's senior vice president of health and safety; Rick Retzlaff, Storm Lake Tyson complex manager; plant safety manager Jorge Sandoval; area safety manager Laurie Garcia and Randy Wiley, Everhard's supervisor.
Tyson employs more than 2,300 workers at its Storm Lake turkey and pork processing plants.
Tyson conducted mass testing of its Storm Lake workers in May, and in June announced that 591 workers at the pork plant there had tested positive for COVID-19.
In July, Tyson announced plans to launch weekly testing of workers at all of its plants and said it planned to hire nearly 200 nurses and support personnel to support the 400 people who already were part of the company's health services team. Storm Lake also was to be the first site for seven pilot clinics adjacent to Tyson plants the company plans to open around the country.
The Storm Lake lawsuit is believed to be the first COVID-related suit filed against a meatpacker in Siouxland. It is not the first suit filed against Tyson in Iowa. The families of three workers who had worked at the company's Waterloo, Iowa, plant and died of COVID-19 sued the company in November.