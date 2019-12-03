Crawford County attorney named new district judge

DENISON, Iowa -- It's not every day you play phone tag with the governor.

But then, not everyone is up for an appointment to be a district court judge.

When Crawford County Attorney Roger Sailer was finally able to speak with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Monday morning, she informed him she'd chosen him to be a district court judge in Northwest Iowa's 3B Judicial District.

Sailer was in court Monday morning when Reynolds called. Unable to answer, Sailer later looked at the number on the missed call and thought it might be the governor's office. He called back, and the call went to voice mail. Shortly after he left a message, Reynolds called him back. This time, Sailer was able to answer and receive the news he'd been hoping to hear.

"It's great news," he said. "It certainly makes the reality set in of the seriousness of the responsibility that you're taking on and it's for real," Sailer said Tuesday.