Crawford County attorney named new district judge

DENISON, Iowa -- It's not every day you play phone tag with the governor.
But then, not everyone is up for an appointment to be a district court judge.
When Crawford County Attorney Roger Sailer was finally able to speak with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Monday morning, she informed him she'd chosen him to be a district court judge in Northwest Iowa's 3B Judicial District.
Sailer was in court Monday morning when Reynolds called. Unable to answer, Sailer later looked at the number on the missed call and thought it might be the governor's office. He called back, and the call went to voice mail. Shortly after he left a message, Reynolds called him back. This time, Sailer was able to answer and receive the news he'd been hoping to hear.
"It's great news," he said. "It certainly makes the reality set in of the seriousness of the responsibility that you're taking on and it's for real," Sailer said Tuesday.
Sailer, 55, of Schleswig, was selected over Sergeant Bluff lawyer Robert Tiefenthaler. He will fill the vacancy created when District Judge Julie Schumacher was appointed to the Iowa Court of Appeals. Sailer will preside in Woodbury, Ida, Crawford, Monona, Plymouth and Sioux counties.
A Bellevue, Nebraska, native, Sailer received bachelor's degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and University of Colorado. He received his law degree from Creighton University in Omaha. After practicing law with the Mundt, Franck & Schumacher Law Firm in Denison, Sailer was an assistant Crawford County attorney for six years and has been the county attorney for the past six years.
Leaving the county attorney's office after 12 years will be hard, he said.
"It is very bittersweet," Sailer said. "I love serving as the Crawford County attorney. It's hands down the best job I've ever had in my life, and it is hard to leave."