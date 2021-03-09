 Skip to main content
Crime down in South Sioux City in 2020
Crime down in South Sioux City in 2020

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City saw a 10.5 percent reduction in serious and violent crime last year, Mayor Rod Koch said in a statement released Monday. 

A total of 466 Part 1 crimes, which include murder, forcible rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, larceny, vehicle theft and arson, were reported in 2020, compared to 521 the previous year. 

"As Mayor of the City of South Sioux City I am once again pleased to report our dedicated, well trained police units have lowered crime rates again in our city. I want to commend each and every officer and of course Police Chief Ed Mahon," Koch said. 

Crime statistics are based upon Part 1 crimes reported to the state of Nebraska and to the FBI under the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). 

NIBRS also allows the South Sioux City Police Department to track all other reportable crimes, such as vandalism, identity theft, stolen property offenses and drug offenses. 

After adding these other reportable crimes in with the Part 1 crimes, the city reported a 6.5 percent reduction in total crimes. In 2020, 856 total crimes were reported, down from 915 in 2019.

Last month, the Sioux City Police Department reported a 26 percent increase in overall violent crime and a 10 percent decrease in total crime in 2020, based on preliminary data.

A total of 461 violent crimes were reported in Sioux City in 2020, compared to 366 the previous year. The number of overall crimes decreased from 3,569 in 2019 to 3,197 in 2020.

