3 critically injured in Sioux City fire Thursday morning

Smoke rolls out the front door as Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters work at the scene of a house fire at 1819 West First Street, Thursday morning, Feb. 6, 2020. Three victims were taken out of the home and transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, according to Ryan Collins of the fire department.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters and paramedics work to resuscitate a victim at the scene of a house fire at 1819 West First Street, Thursday morning, Feb. 6, 2020. Three victims were taken out of the home and transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, according to Ryan Collins of the fire department.
SIOUX CITY -- Three people were injured in a substantial residence fire that took place on the city's westside Thursday morning.
Sioux City Fire Rescue in a release said firefighters responded to a structure fire at 1819 W. First St., at 7:42 a.m. Heavy smoke was visible, and those living on the main floor were outside, and reported the fire was in the basement, where other people were.
The release said firefighters encountered heavy fire and smoke in the basement, and discovered three injured adults, two men and one woman. All three victims were transported to Mercy Medical Center in critical condition.
