Customer sues Jim's Burgers over mouse found in burrito

SIOUX CITY -- A customer who says he found a mouse in his burrito at Jim's Burgers has sued the Sioux City restaurant for negligence.

Steven Miller says he ordered a burrito at the Jim's Burgers location at 2500 Gordon Drive on Feb. 12. After starting to eat the burrito, he said he discovered a mouse inside.

According to the lawsuit, the restaurant failed to "safely maintain and sanitize the restaurant and follow food and safety standards." Miller said he has suffered damages that include past and future mental pain and suffering and past and future medical expenses and out-of-pocket expenses.

Miller is seeking a judgment in an amount to compensate him for the damages. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court, did not place a dollar amount on the damages.

A photo of the mouse on Miller's plate was posted on Facebook the day of the incident and quickly went viral, drawing comments from social media users across the country.

The restaurant voluntary closed for a day while the Siouxland District Health Department investigated the incident. Though health inspectors could not confirm with absolute certainty that the mouse had been in the burrito, restaurant owners voluntarily deep cleaned the kitchen, discarded potentially contaminated food and upgraded pest control efforts.

Jim's Burgers spokesman David Cruz released a statement at that time in which he said the incident was "bewildering" and employees were confused how it could have happened. Cruz said that after Miller reported the mouse, employees examined it and could not find any burn marks indicating it had been cooked or cut marks.

"With a mouse that size, it is incredibly unlikely that the cook would not notice it. ... We did not find anything even remotely close to suggesting as to how the mouse could have gotten inside," Cruz said.

Cruz said the workers apologized to Miller and refunded his money.

Cruz could not be reached Friday for comment on the lawsuit.

Jim's Burgers operates two other Sioux City locations and one in Le Mars, Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.