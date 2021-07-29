Daane appointed to fill district judge opening

SIOUX CITY -- When you're expecting a phone call from the governor, you answer the phone every time, even if you don't recognize the number.
So it was for James Daane, who interviewed with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday for the district judge opening in the 3rd Judicial District. Knowing a notification of the governor's decision could come at any moment, he wasn't going to take a chance that he'd miss her call, so he answered every one of them, running into the spam calls he'd normally ignore.
"I got two vehicle warranty calls," Daane said.
Around noon on Wednesday, Daane's phone rang again. This time, it was an offer he wasn't going to hang up on. Reynolds informed him he was her choice for the upcoming open seat on the bench.
"It's all a little fuzzy because I was so excited," Daane said. "I just said, 'Governor, thank you so much, and I won't let you down.'"
Daane will replace District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer, who is retiring and taking senior status on Aug. 5. Daane and fellow Sioux City attorney Andrea Buckley were the two finalists for the position.
Daane is a partner with Mayne, Hindman, Daane, Parry & Wingert in Sioux City. A Sturgis, South Dakota, native who received his law degree from the University of South Dakota in 1985, he's spent the past 33 years in private practice in Sioux City after spending the first three years of his legal career with the Army's Judge Advocate General's Corps.
He now has 30 days to wrap up 33 years of private practice, a daunting task he said offsets the thrill of becoming a judge. Since Wednesday afternoon, he's had feelings of "elation and terror."
"It's an honor, obviously, to be selected by the governor," Daane said. "This idea of wrapping up a 33-year practice scares me."
Once seated on the bench, Daane said he hopes to continue what he called a strong judicial tradition in the 3B Judicial District, which includes Woodbury, Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth and Sioux counties.
"The group of all the judges locally are the best they've been since I've been here," he said. "I felt like I can help continue that."