Daane appointed to fill district judge opening

SIOUX CITY -- When you're expecting a phone call from the governor, you answer the phone every time, even if you don't recognize the number.

So it was for James Daane, who interviewed with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday for the district judge opening in the 3rd Judicial District. Knowing a notification of the governor's decision could come at any moment, he wasn't going to take a chance that he'd miss her call, so he answered every one of them, running into the spam calls he'd normally ignore.

"I got two vehicle warranty calls," Daane said.

Around noon on Wednesday, Daane's phone rang again. This time, it was an offer he wasn't going to hang up on. Reynolds informed him he was her choice for the upcoming open seat on the bench.

"It's all a little fuzzy because I was so excited," Daane said. "I just said, 'Governor, thank you so much, and I won't let you down.'"

Daane will replace District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer, who is retiring and taking senior status on Aug. 5. Daane and fellow Sioux City attorney Andrea Buckley were the two finalists for the position.