Daane swearing-in ceremony set for Friday

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City attorney James Daane is scheduled to be sworn in as a district judge on Friday.

A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Room 201 in the Woodbury County Courthouse.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Daane to the 3rd Judicial District bench last month.

Daane has been a partner with Mayne, Hindman, Daane, Parry & Wingert in Sioux City. A Sturgis, South Dakota, native who received his law degree from the University of South Dakota in 1985, he spent the past 33 years in private practice in Sioux City after spending the first three years of his legal career with the Army's Judge Advocate General's Corps.

Daane will replace District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer, who has retired and taken senior status. He will serve in the 3B Judicial District, which includes Woodbury, Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth and Sioux counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.