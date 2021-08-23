 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daane swearing-in ceremony set for Friday
0 Comments

Daane swearing-in ceremony set for Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City attorney James Daane is scheduled to be sworn in as a district judge on Friday.

A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Room 201 in the Woodbury County Courthouse.

Judge James Daane

Daane

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Daane to the 3rd Judicial District bench last month.

Daane has been a partner with Mayne, Hindman, Daane, Parry & Wingert in Sioux City. A Sturgis, South Dakota, native who received his law degree from the University of South Dakota in 1985, he spent the past 33 years in private practice in Sioux City after spending the first three years of his legal career with the Army's Judge Advocate General's Corps.

Daane will replace District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer, who has retired and taken senior status. He will serve in the 3B Judicial District, which includes Woodbury, Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth and Sioux counties.

5:24 WATCH NOW: Judge Duane Hoffmeyer reflects on career
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News