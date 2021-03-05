Dains found guilty of manslaughter, not murder in beating death

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In his closing argument, public defender Andrew Munger said Dains was guilty of stealing the Explorer. He said Dains had struck Smith and was responsible for his death.

But during the two days of witness testimony, Munger said, there was no evidence showing Dains hated Smith or wished him dead. Smith's death was senseless, but was the result of a heated struggle after Smith walked in on Dains. Munger asked jurors to consider him guilty of manslaughter rather than murder.

"It did happen in what I call the heat of passion," Munger said. "You can hate Gary Dains for taking a life. You can think he is a terrible person. He did one of the worst things you can do in society.

"But that does not mean he murdered someone."

Assistant Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis had told jurors in his final argument that there was enough evidence of malice to convict Dains of murder. He said Dains knew he was not welcome in the house after his estranged wife, Erika Haberberger, who rented a room in the house from Smith, had kicked him out weeks earlier. Smith had also reported the July 8 burglary to police and called police again the day before he was killed because Dains had shown up at his home.