Dains found guilty of manslaughter, not murder in beating death

SIOUX CITY -- Lanita Soleil cleaned her father's blood off the floor, dealt with the crime scene where he had been struck at least four times and strangled.
Seeing the result of that violence, she had hoped to see Gary Dains Jr. spend the rest of his life in prison.
She and other members of Paul Smith's family left the Woodbury County Courthouse disappointed Friday after a jury found Dains guilty not of first-degree murder as charged, but the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter, a crime punishable by 10 years in prison rather than a mandatory life sentence.
"To do such a monstrous act, I was really hoping justice would be done today," Soleil said.
Dains, 46, of Carroll, Iowa, also was found guilty of commission of a specified unlawful activity, second-degree theft and first-degree burglary. If he were to receive consecutive, or back-to-back, sentences on all charges, he would face 65 years in prison. If the sentences are ordered to be served concurrently, or at the same time, Dains would be sentenced to 25 years, the sentence for the burglary and unlawful activity charges. Second-degree theft carries a five-year sentence.
A sentencing date has yet to be set.
In reaching their verdict, jurors accepted a defense argument that Dains did not act with malice when striking and killing Smith, 65, on July 16, 2019, after Smith caught Dains breaking into his home at 314 20th St. for the second time in eight days. In a July 8 burglary, Dains had broken into Smith's room and stolen coins he later pawned for $47. On the day of Smith's death, Dains took $120 in cash and Smith's Ford Explorer, which he later gave away.
In his closing argument, public defender Andrew Munger said Dains was guilty of stealing the Explorer. He said Dains had struck Smith and was responsible for his death.
But during the two days of witness testimony, Munger said, there was no evidence showing Dains hated Smith or wished him dead. Smith's death was senseless, but was the result of a heated struggle after Smith walked in on Dains. Munger asked jurors to consider him guilty of manslaughter rather than murder.
"It did happen in what I call the heat of passion," Munger said. "You can hate Gary Dains for taking a life. You can think he is a terrible person. He did one of the worst things you can do in society.
"But that does not mean he murdered someone."
Assistant Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis had told jurors in his final argument that there was enough evidence of malice to convict Dains of murder. He said Dains knew he was not welcome in the house after his estranged wife, Erika Haberberger, who rented a room in the house from Smith, had kicked him out weeks earlier. Smith had also reported the July 8 burglary to police and called police again the day before he was killed because Dains had shown up at his home.
Forensic pathologist Dr. Michelle Catellier, who performed the autopsy on Smith, testified that Smith died of blunt-force trauma to the face and head and had been struck at least four times, causing cuts and bruises to his face and brain. She also found that he had been strangled, but could not definitively say it was a cause of death.
"When you consider the nature of what he did to kill Paul Smith, that's malice," Loomis said. "Paul Smith deserves better than how his life ended, to be hit in the face and neck, to be strangled to death in his own home."
Under Iowa sentencing laws, offenders typically have their sentences cut in half for good behavior once in prison, and Dains could be paroled before then. With Dains facing a potential minimum sentence of 25 years, Soleil did not welcome the thought that he might be released in less than 10.
"I think he's a menace to society and a threat to our elderly population and soon will be walking free," she said.