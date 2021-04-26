Dains sentenced to 60 years for Sioux City beating death

"Your acts have affected many people and will for a long time," Deck said. "I hope you think about that."

Dains declined his chance to make a statement before he was sentenced.

Assistant Woodbury County James Loomis had asked for consecutive sentences, saying that Dains has posed a danger to every community he's lived in and Iowa residents should be protected from him. Loomis was pleased Deck had agreed that each charge was a separate act.

"I am glad that the sentence, based on the verdict, is what it was," Loomis said.

Under Iowa sentencing laws, Dains could have his sentence cut in half for good behavior once in prison, and he could be paroled before then.

At the conclusion of a three-day trial in Woodbury County District Court, jurors found Dains guilty of killing Smith on July 16, 2019, after Smith caught Dains breaking into his home at 314 20th St. for the second time in eight days. In a July 8 burglary, Dains had stolen coins he later pawned for $47. On the day of Smith's death, Dains took $120 in cash and Smith's Ford Explorer, which he later gave away.