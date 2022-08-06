Dakota City gets more than eight years in federal prison for selling meth

Erika Rojas, 38, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced to 102 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Rojas admitted to her role in a drug ring that sold large quantities of meth in the tri-state area. She and her co-defendants received meth from Mexico through the mail in the form of decorative masks that covered a wax/meth mixture. They would then extract the meth from the masks and sell it throughout the Sioux City area. Authorities searching Rojas' storage locker found masks and multiple pounds of meth.