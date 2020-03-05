You are the owner of this article.
Dakota City man sentenced to 15 years prison for burglaries
LE MARS, Iowa -- A Dakota City man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with a string of burglaries committed in rural Plymouth County.

Jens Bossow, 42, pleaded guilty Feb. 26 in Plymouth County District Court to three counts of third-degree burglary.

As part of a plea agreement, numerous counts of theft, burglary and conspiracy were dismissed. Bossow must pay $3,842 in restitution to the victims.

Bossow and Amanda Grosvenor were arrested on Nov. 28 and charged with committing four burglaries in rural Le Mars, Merrill and Hinton from Nov. 24-27. The two also were charged in a separate case with a Nov. 27 burglary in rural Plymouth County.

During searches of a vehicle and Grosvenor's home, investigators recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen property that included purses, jewelry, tools, guns and a guitar.

Grosvenor, 37, of South Sioux City, also is charged with numerous counts of burglary, theft and conspiracy. She is scheduled to enter a plea next week.

