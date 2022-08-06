 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Dakota City woman gets more than eight years in federal prison for selling meth

  • Updated
  • 0

SIOUX CITY — A Dakota City woman was sentenced Wednesday to more than eight years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Erika Rojas, 38, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced to 102 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Rojas admitted to her role in a drug ring that sold large quantities of meth in the tri-state area. She and her co-defendants received meth from Mexico through the mail in the form of decorative masks that covered a wax/meth mixture. They would then extract the meth from the masks and sell it throughout the Sioux City area. Authorities searching Rojas' storage locker found masks and multiple pounds of meth.

+1 
Judge's gavel in a courtroom, stack of law books
+1 
Court stock
0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Col. Sonya Morrison reacts to become the newest commander of Sioux City's 185th Air Refueling Wing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News