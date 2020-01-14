Dakota County murder suspect ruled competent to stand trial

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Vaughan again ruled Surber incompetent to stand trial in May. Surber's mental condition has been complicated at times by his refusal to take his anti-psychotic medications, and two judges have granted doctors permission to administer the medications against Surber's will.

Surber has been diagnosed with schizophrenic effectiveness disorder with bipolar symptoms. He has occasionally interrupted past court hearings by talking out loud to himself, calling himself Lucifer and other names. Prosecutors have said they believe Surber's behavior is an act.

Prosecutors believe Surber shot Kubik at Kubik's rural Emerson, Nebraska, home. Kubik's right arm and right leg were found inside the trunk of a car at an abandoned farm 24 miles away on Nov. 2, 2016. The rest of Kubik's remains were found three days later in a culvert near the farmhouse.

Autopsy results showed that Kubik, 42, died of a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.