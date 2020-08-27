Dakota County Sheriff doubted he'd find missing man alive after finding arm, leg

DAKOTA CITY -- For several hours on Nov. 2, 2016, Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg hoped to find Kraig Kubik.
A large spot of blood on the ground outside Kubik's home along Nebraska Highway 35 near Emerson had led Kleinberg to believe that someone or something had been seriously hurt.
"It was enough blood for me to be concerned with whatever it was that was there," Kleinberg testified Thursday during the first day of evidence in the trial of Andres Surber, who is charged with killing Kubik and dismembering his body.
Still, no sign of Kubik as Kleinberg and deputies searched Kubik's property.
After Kleinberg received a call from Dixon County Sheriff Don Taylor about a report of activity at an abandoned farm several miles from Kubik's home near Ponca, Kleinberg drove there to meet Taylor and a Nebraska State Patrol trooper.
After about half an hour of searching buildings, Kleinberg said he noticed a smudge of what appeared to be blood on the back bumper, below the trunk, on a light-colored car parked there.
"My heart kind of sank," Kleinberg said.
Special Deputy Dakota County Attorney Corey O'Brien, of the Nebraska Attorney General's Office, showed Kleinberg and the jury a photo of the contents of that trunk after it had been opened. Clearly visible was a severed human arm and leg.
"It ended my hopes of finding Mr. Kubik alive," Kleinberg said.
Surber, 29, of Wakefield, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty in Dakota County District Court to first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is accused of shooting Kubik with a 9mm firearm on Nov. 1, 2016, and cutting up the body.
Kleinberg had been asked to check on Kubik after his son, then-5-year-old Kraig Kubik Jr. had arrived about an hour late to kindergarten at Emerson-Hubbard Public School and repeatedly told his teacher and other students that his father was dead. The boy was taken to superintendent/principal Lindsey Beaudette's office.
"He was telling me about how his father was dead, how there was blood everywhere," Beaudette said.
After a call to Kubik's cellphone immediately went to voice mail, Beaudette said she was concerned and called the Dakota County Sheriff's Office to see if someone could do a welfare check on the boy's father.
In the prosecution's opening statement, Sandra Allen told jurors the rest of Kubik's remains were found in a culvert a few miles from the farm where his arm and leg were found in the car. An autopsy showed that Kubik was shot behind the ear with a small-caliber firearm, but no gun has ever been located.
Bloody boots and clothing found at a house in Wakefield link Surber to Kubik's death, said Allen, also a special deputy county attorney from the attorney general's office.
In his opening statement, Todd Lancaster, of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, reminded the 12 jurors and three alternates that the information Allen shared with them was not evidence. They must wait, he said, until the end of the trial, once all the evidence is presented and witness testimony is heard, "to make a factual determination of what the facts are in this case."
