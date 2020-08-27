Dakota County Sheriff doubted he'd find missing man alive after finding arm, leg

"It ended my hopes of finding Mr. Kubik alive," Kleinberg said.

Surber, 29, of Wakefield, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty in Dakota County District Court to first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is accused of shooting Kubik with a 9mm firearm on Nov. 1, 2016, and cutting up the body.

Kleinberg had been asked to check on Kubik after his son, then-5-year-old Kraig Kubik Jr. had arrived about an hour late to kindergarten at Emerson-Hubbard Public School and repeatedly told his teacher and other students that his father was dead. The boy was taken to superintendent/principal Lindsey Beaudette's office.

"He was telling me about how his father was dead, how there was blood everywhere," Beaudette said.

After a call to Kubik's cellphone immediately went to voice mail, Beaudette said she was concerned and called the Dakota County Sheriff's Office to see if someone could do a welfare check on the boy's father.