ELK POINT, S.D. — A Sioux City man suspected of fatally stabbing a Dakota Dunes woman has agreed to be returned from Texas to face murder charges.

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales waived extradition at a Wednesday morning hearing in Webb County, Texas, where he has been held since he was apprehended earlier this month in Mexico. He will be returned to Union County to face charges of first- and second-degree murder.

Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges said he has contracted with the U.S. Marshals Service to transport Castellanos-Rosales from Texas. Limoges said it's not yet known when that will take place.

Once he's been returned, Castellanos-Rosales will be booked into the Union County Jail and an initial court appearance will be scheduled.

Castellanos-Rosales, 39, is suspected of killing 23-year-old Jordan Beardshear in her apartment at The Wellington at the Dunes apartment complex on April 25.

Castellanos-Rosales, who was born in Guatemala and is a U.S. citizen, was arrested May 12 in Mexico and turned over to the Marshals Service, which turned him over to Texas authorities to await extradition.

According to court documents, witnesses saw Beardshear at about 8:30 p.m. April 25 at her apartment complex while she was waiting for Castellanos-Rosales, whom she had been dating, to pick up their 1-year-old son. Cell phone evidence placed Castellanos-Rosales near Beardshear's apartment and her phone around 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. At approximately 10 p.m., Castellanos-Rosales called Beardshear's mother to come to his home to pick up the child.

Beardshear's body was discovered the following day. She had sustained stab wounds, defensive slashing wounds and trauma to her neck/throat area, court documents said.

After executing a search warrant at Castellanos-Rosales' home, investigators found clothing suspected of containing blood.