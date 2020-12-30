Dakota Dunes man charged with grand theft, embezzlement

ELK POINT, S.D. -- A Dakota Dunes man faces charges of taking up to half a million dollars from a North Sioux City company.

A Union County grand jury on Dec. 14 filed a two-count indictment against Joshua McElroy, 33, charging him with grand theft and embezzlement of property received in trust.

An arrest warrant was served on Monday, and McElroy posted bond. An initial appearance is scheduled for Jan. 7 in Union County Circuit Court.

The indictment alleges that from May 1, 2017, through April 15, 2020, McElroy took or exercised unauthorized control over property belonging to Murphy Insulation Inc. and/or Murphy Mechanical Insulation Inc. and valued at more than $100,000 but less than or equal to $500,000.

During the same time period, McElroy is charged with unlawfully using the company's property that had been entrusted to him and that he did so with the intent to defraud the company.

