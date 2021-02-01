Dakota Dunes man pleads not guilty to grand theft

ELK POINT, S.D. -- A Dakota Dunes man has pleaded not guilty to taking up to half a million dollars from a North Sioux City company.
Joshua McElroy, 33, entered his plea Monday in Union County Circuit Court to two counts of grand theft. His trial was set for May 10.
A grand jury indictment alleges that from May 1, 2017, through April 15, 2020, McElroy took or exercised unauthorized control over property belonging to Murphy Insulation Inc. and/or Murphy Mechanical Insulation Inc. and valued at more than $100,000 but less than or equal to $500,000.
McElroy also is accused of unlawfully using the company's property that had been entrusted to him during the same time period and that he did so with the intent to defraud the company.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
