Dakota Dunes man receives probation for theft from business

ELK POINT, S.D. -- A Dakota Dunes man was placed on probation and must serve a brief prison sentence for taking thousands of dollars from a North Sioux City company.
Circuit Judge Tami Bern on Monday sentenced Joshua McElroy, 34, to 180 days in prison and placed him on six years' probation. Bern suspended a six-year prison sentence.
McElroy pleaded guilty in Union County Circuit Court in July to one count of grand theft. A charge of embezzlement of property received in trust was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
From May 1, 2017, through April 15, 2020, McElroy took or exercised unauthorized control over property belonging to Murphy Insulation Inc. and/or Murphy Mechanical Insulation Inc. and valued at more than $100,000 but less than or equal to $500,000.
McElroy was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution