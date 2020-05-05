Dakota Dunes teen faces multiple felony charges in Burbank Beach incident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

UNION COUNTY, S.D. -- A Dakota Dunes teenager is facing felony charges after witnesses said he fired a gun during an argument at an area called Burbank Beach, Sunday night.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the Union County Sheriff's Office were called to a report of a male subject who had fired shots and threatening people with a gun.

Arriving on the scene, deputies made contact with 30 individuals before arresting Preston Moss, 18.

Moss was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a count of attempting to commit a felony with a weapon, three counts of reckless discharge of a weapon while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, underage consumption of alcohol, and a charge of a concealed dangerous weapon to commit a felony.

A bond has been set for $100,000 in cash only.

The Union County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Elk Point Police Department, Clay County Sheriff's Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, S.D. Fish & Game and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations.

