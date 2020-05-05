You are the owner of this article.
Dakota Dunes teen faces multiple felony charges in Burbank Beach incident
Dakota Dunes teen faces multiple felony charges in Burbank Beach incident

UNION COUNTY, S.D. --  A Dakota Dunes teenager is facing felony charges after witnesses said he fired a gun during an argument at an area called Burbank Beach, Sunday night.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the Union County Sheriff's Office were called to a report of a male subject who had fired shots and threatening people with a gun.

Arriving on the scene, deputies made contact with 30 individuals before arresting Preston Moss, 18. 

Moss was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a count of attempting to commit a felony with a weapon, three counts of reckless discharge of a weapon while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, underage consumption of alcohol, and a charge of a concealed dangerous weapon to commit a felony.

A bond has been set for $100,000 in cash only.

The Union County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Elk Point Police Department, Clay County Sheriff's Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, S.D. Fish & Game and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations.

