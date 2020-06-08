Dakota Dunes teen pleads not guilty to firing shots at crowd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELK POINT, S.D. -- A Dakota Dunes teenager has pleaded not guilty to firing a gun at a crowd during a fight in rural Union County.

Preston Moss, 18, entered his plea Monday in Union County Circuit Court to three counts of aggravated assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, disorderly conduct and underage consumption of alcohol.

Moss is accused of firing three shots and pointing a 9mm handgun at people gathered at an area known as Burbank Beach at the state-owned Bolton Game Production Area along the Missouri River on the evening of May 3.

According to court documents, a witness told authorities that Moss had been involved in a fight on a sandbar and then fired the shots at the group of about 40 people. Authorities found the gun in a small bag with Moss's driver's license.

Moss later admitted to consuming alcohol on state property on which alcohol is prohibited, court documents said.

