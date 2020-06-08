You are the owner of this article.
Dakota Dunes teen pleads not guilty to firing shots at crowd
Dakota Dunes teen pleads not guilty to firing shots at crowd

ELK POINT, S.D. --  A Dakota Dunes teenager has pleaded not guilty to firing a gun at a crowd during a fight in rural Union County.

Preston Moss, 18, entered his plea Monday in Union County Circuit Court to three counts of aggravated assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, disorderly conduct and underage consumption of alcohol.

Moss is accused of firing three shots and pointing a 9mm handgun at people gathered at an area known as Burbank Beach at the state-owned Bolton Game Production Area along the Missouri River on the evening of May 3.

According to court documents, a witness told authorities that Moss had been involved in a fight on a sandbar and then fired the shots at the group of about 40 people. Authorities found the gun in a small bag with Moss's driver's license.

Moss later admitted to consuming alcohol on state property on which alcohol is prohibited, court documents said.

