Dakota Dunes teen sentenced to 5 years prison for assault

ELK POINT, S.D. -- A Dakota Dunes teenager accused of firing a gun at a crowd during a fight in rural Union County has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Preston Moss, 19, pleaded guilty Monday in Union County Circuit Court to one count of aggravated assault and possession of a stolen firearm.
Judge Tami Bern sentenced Moss to eight years in prison. She suspended three years of the sentence.
Moss was charged with firing three shots and pointing a handgun at people gathered at an area known as Burbank Beach at the state-owned Bolton Game Production Area along the Missouri River on the evening of May 3. A witness told authorities that Moss had been involved in a fight on a sandbar and then fired the shots at a group of about 40 people. Authorities found the gun in a small bag with Moss's driver's license.
Two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, disorderly conduct and underage consumption of alcohol were dismissed.
Moss also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault from a separate case and will serve a five-year prison sentence at the same time as the sentence from the May 3 incident.
