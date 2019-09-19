ONAWA, Iowa -- A Castana, Iowa, man accused of killing his grandmother is now scheduled to stand trial in the spring.
District Judge Zachary Hindman on Wednesday scheduled Eliot Stowe's trial for April 14 in Monona County District Court.
Stowe, 21, is charged with killing his grandmother, Cheryl Stowe, at her rural Castana home sometime from June 23-26, 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, and his attorneys have notified the court that he will rely on an insanity defense.
Stowe had been scheduled to stand trial this month, but legal wrangling led to the continuation of the case.
Prosecutors in August sought a judge's order forcing defense attorneys to provide them with a copy of a mental health evaluation report for Stowe. The prosecution argued it was running out of time prior to the previous Sept. 10 trial date to assess the report and determine whether to have Stowe evaluated by its own mental health expert.
The defense supplied the report prior to an Aug. 23 hearing in which District Judge Julie Schumacher agreed to continue the case so prosecutors could review the report's findings. The state has yet to file any motions seeking an evaluation.
Schumacher has since been appointed to the Iowa Court of Appeals, and Hindman has been assigned to the case.
Stowe was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with murder, months after Cheryl Stowe's body was found wrapped in a rug in a well-hidden area near her home on June 27, 2018, a day after co-workers had contacted authorities to check on her because she had not shown up for work.
An autopsy report said that Stowe's death was the result of "complex homicidal violence," and evidence found in her home indicated blunt force trauma.
According to court documents, Cheryl Stowe, 66, had told friends that her grandson's behavior was becoming more aggressive and their relationship was strained.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Stowe would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.