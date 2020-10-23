Date set for Onawa teen's murder trial

ONAWA, Iowa -- An Onawa teenager has been scheduled to stand trial next spring for the shooting death of another teenager.

District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer on Friday set Jay Lee Neubaum's trial for March 23 in Monona County District Court. Hoffmeyer previously denied a defense request to have the trial moved from Monona County.

Neubaum, 17, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder for the Jan. 31 shooting death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins in Mapleton, Iowa.

According to court documents, Neubaum shot Hopkins after becoming angry with him because he and another teen would not stop playing with an unloaded shotgun while they were working on a car in a garage. Neubaum retrieved a loaded shotgun and fired a single shot, striking Hopkins in the head, court documents said.