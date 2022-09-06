 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Davenport man pleads guilty to insurance fraud

  • Updated
  • 0
Court gavel

A Davenport man pleaded guilty to insurance fraud last week after making false claims about a car accident he was involved in.

Jared Simmons, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of Presenting False Information, a Class D felony. Investigators with the Iowa Insurance Division said Simmons made false claims to an insurer in order to receive insurance benefits.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

In December 2019, Simmons claimed his vehicle was damaged after hitting a deer in Scott County. Instead, the division said Simmons was involved in a single-car accident while intoxicated.

Simmons’ plea agreement states that he knew the statement provided to the insurer was false, and he intended to defraud the insurer.

People are also reading…

The Iowa Insurance Division opened the investigation and a warrant for Simmons’ arrest was issued in December 2019. Simmons was arrested on Feb. 3 of this year and entered a guilty plea on June 17.

He received a suspended five-year prison sentence and received supervised probation for two years. He is also required to pay a $1,025 fine.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A second suspect has been charged in Select-Mart armed robbery

A second suspect has been charged in Select-Mart armed robbery

According to court documents, Starr exited the vehicle he was in, approached the woman and demanded her belongings while displaying a gun. The woman grappled with Starr before complying with demands for not only her debit card, but a bag inside her vehicle.

Watch Now: Related Video

World's oldest gas balloon race soars above Europe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News