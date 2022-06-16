Davis, mother both watched toddler alone in month leading up to death

SIOUX CITY -- Shortly after Tayvon Davis and Shannon Myers began dating in early 2018, he moved in with her and her daughter, Maelynn, and they began to establish a routine.

Myers mostly worked during the day, Davis at night. Myers continued Maelynn's schedule of dropping her off at daycare three days a week and watching her on her days off. Some days, her mother, Jaime Myers, would watch the toddler.

Eventually, Davis began watching Maelynn some days while Myers worked. When she finished at 3 p.m., she'd come home, drive Davis to work and spent the rest of the night with Maelynn.

"While you were dating Tayvon, Maelynn never seemed afraid of Tayvon, is that correct?" public defender Jennifer Solberg asked Myers Thursday.

"That's correct," Myers said.

Prosecutors believe the girl had reason to be.

Davis, 26, of Sioux City, is charged in Woodbury County District Court with first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment. He is accused of injuring Maelynn numerous times from July 1, 2018, until Aug. 22, 2018. The 19-month-old girl's death on Aug. 25, 2018, after spending three days in an Omaha hospital was ruled a homicide caused by complications from blunt-force injuries.

A medical examiner previously testified that Maelynn's autopsy revealed bleeding throughout the brain, a left kidney dying because the blood vessel leading to it had been severed, hemorrhaging in both eyes, the girl's abdomen and deep in the muscles in the back of her neck. X-rays showed healing fractures in the tibias of both legs and two vertebra. All had fresh fractures in the healing bone material. At least three ribs were fractured. Maelynn also had bruises on her forehead and the small of her back.

Davis told investigators he dropped Maelynn after giving her a bath on Aug. 22 and she stopped breathing. The medical examiner and doctors have testified that the girl's injuries were far too severe to be caused by being dropped.

During defense questioning on the fifth day of trial testimony, Myers said Davis was a good father to his son, who did not live with them.

"He was good with his son. He would play with him," she said.

Only one time, Myers said, did she have a concern with how Davis treated Maelynn, an occasion when he set her down in a manner she considered too rough. Maelynn did not cry and wasn't hurt, but Myers didn't like it. She said Davis later apologized, and she never saw him do it again.

Prosecutors revisited the final month of Maelynn's life, a time when the girl was seen by doctors five times for a sore arm, a poor appetite, no weight gain and frequent vomiting. After Maelynn was diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease on Aug. 3, Myers was told to keep Maelynn home from daycare for 10-12 days because it was contagious.

Davis cared for Maelynn for hours at a time eight days from Aug. 10-21, a time that roughly corresponded with her decline in health.

"I was very concerned with how she changed (in August)," Myers said.

Under defense questioning, Myers said during that same time period, Davis also worked, so she was alone with Maelynn most nights. The girl also spent most of Aug. 18 and stayed overnight with Jaime Myers while Shannon Myers attended her grandfather's funeral.

Answering prosecution questions, Myers said Davis obtained the marijuana they smoked daily and was easily irritated when not smoking. Davis also obtained cocaine for Myers when her regular supplier couldn't.

Myers said during defense questioning that she arranged Maelynn's nap schedule around her drug use. Myers said she had stopped using cocaine at the end of July and was cutting back on her marijuana use but was still smoking it daily. She said she asked Davis, who occasionally did cocaine with her, to curb his smoking, too, but he would get angry when asked.

Davis was arrested in November 2019 after a 15-month police investigation. If found guilty of first-degree murder, Davis would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

