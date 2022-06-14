Davis told police daycare may have caused toddler's injuries

SIOUX CITY -- Tayvon Davis told a police investigator he didn't want to blame anyone for the injuries that led to Maelynn Myers being rushed to an Omaha intensive care unit.

But during an interview at Children's Hospital, he told Officer Brad Echter at least three times that daycare providers might be responsible for the toddler's severe injuries, which included head trauma, older back fractures and a kidney that wasn't functioning. He could be heard telling Echter in an audio recording of the interview that he'd noticed Maelynn return home with bruises before.

"I don't know," Davis said when Echter asked him what he thought caused Maelynn's injuries. "I don't want to point fingers, but I wonder if daycare had something to do with it."

Davis told Echter the 19-month-old girl, the daughter of his girlfriend, Shannon Myers, often cried after being picked up from daycare. Maelynn hadn't been there for two or three days before Aug. 22, 2018, the day she was rushed to a Sioux City emergency room after she became unresponsive in Davis' care. After tests and scans showed hemorrhaging in the girl's brain and abdomen, she was flown to Omaha, where Echter and fellow detective John Sanders began investigating the case: Echter interviewing Davis in one room, Sanders interviewing Myers in another.

"The daycare is what he primarily focused on," Echter testified Tuesday.

In a followup interview a few hours later, Echter told Davis in the audio recording that he'd spoken with doctors, and because of the severity of Maelynn's injuries, there had to be some other explanation.

"It's not the daycare," Echter told Davis during the third day of witness testimony in Davis' trial for the Aug. 25, 2018, death of Maelynn.

Davis, 26, of Sioux City, is charged in Woodbury County District Court with first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment. He is accused of injuring Maelynn numerous times in the weeks leading up to her death, which a medical examiner ruled a homicide caused by blunt-force injuries.

Previous evidence showed the girl had brain hemorrhaging and swelling, a left kidney with no blood supply, a recent fracture in the tibia in her right leg, hemorrhages in both eyes and a partially detached retina in the left eye and healing fractures to at least two vertebrae and in the bone in her upper right arm. Bruises on her forehead, back and buttocks also were observed. She never regained consciousness after her transfer to the Omaha hospital and died three days later.

A doctor previously testified that the girl's injuries were not consistent with a fall, but rather a car crash.

During the recording of his interview with police, Davis said he couldn't remember any time Maelynn had recently fallen or hit her head other than when she had thrown her head back and struck it on the floor a couple days earlier during a diaper change. He said the girl hadn't been herself for two or three weeks, and had been seen several times by doctors for illnesses, which included an ear infection and hand, foot and mouth disease. Davis said she was often fussy and would cry after coming home from daycare.

"I don't want to point fingers at daycare," he said again, "but nobody knows what's going on."

Davis told Echter Maelynn was last at daycare two or three days earlier. On the morning of Aug. 22, she was in his care after Shannon left for work at about 11:30. He said Maelynn woke up crying in her crib and he could not calm her. He tried to feed her, but she wouldn't eat much. He stepped outside their apartment to smoke a cigarette and when he returned, he said, Maelynn was slumped over in her chair crying. Becoming emotional, Davis said Maelynn kept crying and passed out. He tried a little bit of CPR, he said, and then took her to Shannon's mother, Jaime Myers, who lived in another building in the same apartment complex. The two immediately drove Maelynn to the hospital, and Davis said he attempted a few chest compressions in the car on the way.

According to court documents, Davis told investigators he dropped Maelynn while giving her a bath. Witnesses have said Davis never mentioned dropping the child, and Davis did not mention a bath during the recorded first interview with Echter. During their followup visit, Davis said he gave Maelynn a bath to try to calm her down, but it didn't work. He could not be heard saying he dropped the child.

Davis was arrested in November 2019 after a 15-month investigation. If found guilty of first-degree murder, Davis would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

