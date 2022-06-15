Davis told police that daycare could have been cause of toddler's injuries

SIOUX CITY -- Tayvon Davis told a police investigator he didn't want to blame anyone for the injuries that led to Maelynn Myers being rushed to an Omaha intensive care unit.

But during an interview at Children's Hospital, he told Officer Brad Echter at least three times daycare providers might be responsible for the toddler's injuries, which included head trauma, older back fractures and a kidney that wasn't functioning. He could be heard telling Echter in an audio recording of the interview that he'd noticed Maelynn return home from daycare with bruises in the past.

"I don't know," Davis said when Echter asked him what he thought caused Maelynn's injuries. "I don't want to point fingers, but I wonder if daycare had something to do with it."

Davis told Echter the 19-month-old girl, the daughter of his girlfriend, Shannon Myers, often cried after being picked up from daycare. Maelynn hadn't been there for two or three days before Aug. 22, 2018, the day she was rushed to a Sioux City emergency room after she became unresponsive in Davis' care. After tests and scans showed hemorrhaging in the girl's brain and abdomen, she was flown to Omaha, where Echter and fellow detective John Sanders began their investigation by talking with Myers and Davis.

"The daycare is what he primarily focused on," Echter testified Tuesday.

In a followup interview a few hours later, Echter told Davis in the audio recording that he'd spoken with doctors, and because of the severity of Maelynn's injuries, there had to be some other explanation.

"It's not the daycare," Echter told Davis in the recording, played during the third day of witness testimony in Davis' trial for the Aug. 25, 2018, death of Maelynn.

Davis, 26, of Sioux City, is charged in Woodbury County District Court with first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment. He is accused of injuring Maelynn numerous times in the weeks leading up to her death, which a medical examiner ruled a homicide caused by blunt-force injuries.

Previous evidence showed the girl had brain hemorrhaging and swelling, a left kidney with no blood supply, a recent fracture in the tibia in her right leg, hemorrhages in both eyes and a partially detached retina in the left eye and healing fractures to at least two vertebrae and in the bone in her upper right arm. Bruises on her forehead, back and buttocks also were observed. She never regained consciousness after her transfer to the Omaha hospital and died three days later.

Under questioning by Davis' attorney, public defender Jennifer Solberg, Echter said he reviewed accident reports at the daycare facility Maelynn attended, but didn't make copies for his file. He couldn't recall the dates on the reports.

During the recording of his interview with Echter, Davis said he couldn't remember any times Maelynn had recently fallen or hit her head other than when she had thrown her head back and struck it on the floor a couple days earlier during a diaper change. He said the girl hadn't been herself for two or three weeks, and had been seen several times by doctors for illnesses, which included an ear infection and hand, foot and mouth disease.

Echter said during cross examination he didn't recall interviewing any of the doctors who saw Maelynn during those visits.

Davis told Echter that on the morning of Aug. 22, she was in his care after Shannon left for work. He said Maelynn woke up crying in her crib and he could not calm her. He tried to feed her, but she wouldn't eat much. He stepped outside their apartment to smoke a cigarette and when he returned, he said, Maelynn was slumped over in her chair crying. Becoming emotional, Davis said Maelynn kept crying and passed out. He tried a little bit of CPR, he said, and then took her to Shannon's mother, Jaime Myers, who lived in another building in the same apartment complex. The two immediately drove Maelynn to the emergency room, and Davis said he attempted a few chest compressions in the car on the way.

During a second interview with Davis, investigators confronted him, telling him, based on what they were being told about Maelynn's injuries by doctors, they believed he wasn't telling them the whole story.

"Something happened today. You need to tell us," Sanders was heard telling Davis in an audio recording of the interview. "You're not telling us what the evidence is telling us."

Becoming emotional and hard to understand on the recording, Davis said he had given Maelynn in an attempt to calm her, but she was still crying when he took her out of the bathtub and he dropped her. He did not know what she might have hit her head against. The interview ended shortly after that as Davis pleaded with the officers to let them see Maelynn, to whom he referred as his daughter, though he and her mother had been dating for about six months.

"I want to see my daughter. Can I see her, please?" Davis was heard asking.

Davis was arrested in November 2019 after a 15-month investigation. If found guilty of first-degree murder, Davis would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

After jurors were dismissed for the day, Shannon Myers was called to the witness stand to testify about her drug use in the months before her daughter's death as the defense continued to seek District Judge Tod Deck's approval to introduce her use of drugs as evidence.

Myers said a hair sample she provided to the Iowa Department of Human Services the day Maelynn was injured tested positive for marijuana, cocaine and hydrocodone. She told public defender Jennifer Solberg that in June and July 2018 she used cocaine once or twice a week and smoked marijuana daily with Davis from April through July. She also continued to get hydrocodone from a friend once she used up her prescription after having her wisdom teeth removed.

She said she and Davis would often smoke marijuana on their apartment balcony or in the bedroom with the door closed, leaving Maelynn alone in another room while watching her through the balcony door or between hits of marijuana. Myers said she quit using cocaine and cut back on her marijuana use at the end of July after an incident in which she and Davis were doing drugs in their bedroom while Maelynn was outside screaming and pounding on the closed door.

Deck said he would allow the defense to question Myers in front of jurors about her drug use, and Solberg acknowledged it would likely lead to testimony about Davis' drug use, too.

The trial will resume Wednesday morning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.