Davis trial delayed; doctor refutes defense expert's testimony

SIOUX CITY -- Call it the case of the dueling doctors.

After prosecutors on Monday recalled a pediatrician to rebut the testimony of a pathologist called by Tayvon Davis' defense team, the defense notified the court that it intended to call its expert back to the stand to counter Monday's medical testimony.

The catch: he's not available until Wednesday morning, causing another delay in a trial in which jury selection began June 7. There was no testimony Friday because Dr. Suzanne Haney, the state's rebuttal witness, was not available. When jurors were dismissed last week, they were told Monday likely would be the last day of evidence and they might receive the case for deliberations by the afternoon.

"The timing of things in this trial has not at any time progressed as we said it would," District Judge Tod Deck told jurors before dismissing them Monday morning after less than an hour of witness testimony.

The latest delay will make it possible for the defense to recall Dr. Thomas Young, a private forensic pathologist from Kansas City, Missouri, who testified Thursday before the defense rested its case. Young said medical evidence and statements Davis has made can explain Maelynn Myers' injuries were accidental and not abusive, contradicting many of the conclusions previously offered by Haney and the medical examiner who did the autopsy.

Davis, 26, of Sioux City, is charged in Woodbury County District Court with first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment. Prosecutors believe he injured Maelynn numerous times in the days leading up to Aug. 22, 2018, when Davis and Maelynn's grandmother rushed the unresponsive 19-month-old to a Sioux City emergency room. She was transferred to Children's Hospital in Omaha, where she never regained consciousness and died three days later.

An Iowa state medical examiner detailed the child's injuries, which included bleeding throughout the brain, a left kidney dying because the blood vessel leading to it had been torn, hemorrhaging in both eyes, the girl's abdomen and in the muscles at the back of her neck. X-rays showed healing fractures in the tibias of both legs and two vertebra. All had fresh fractures in the healing bone material. At least three ribs were fractured. Maelynn also had bruises on her forehead and the small of her back.

Maelynn's death was ruled a homicide caused by complications from blunt-force injuries.

Davis told investigators he dropped Maelynn after giving her a bath on Aug. 22 and she stopped breathing. His attempts at CPR were unsuccessful, but she was revived in the emergency room. Haney, a pediatrician at Children's Hospital who examined Maelynn, previously testified the girl's injuries were too severe to be caused by being dropped, and CPR also was an unlikely cause.

Returning to the witness stand Monday, Haney said Young's assertions that many of Maelynn's injuries could have been caused by Davis' attempts to administer CPR do not measure up to findings from numerous studies.

She also disagreed with Young's explanation that hemorrhaging in Maelynn's eyes resulted from blood vessel damage caused by reperfusion, a condition in which blood supply to the body stops, then starts again. Haney said studies show eye hemorrhaging from reperfusion is different than if caused by traumatic injuries.

The girl's arm and leg fractures were typical of twisting and pulling injuries such as being yanked, Haney said, not CPR or frantic handling of the little girl while she was unconscious, as Young testified.

Young also said Maelynn's broken ribs were the result of CPR. Haney said a child's bones are more flexible than an adult's and can bend much farther without breaking, making it unlikely they were fractured during CPR.

Haney maintained her opinion that Maelynn's injuries were caused by a force comparable to a car crash, not failed CPR or a low-distance fall in the bathroom.

"It is not the result of a low-distance fall," she said.

It's possible closing arguments will take place Wednesday and the case then submitted to the jury.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, Davis would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

