ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- State law enforcement authorities have launched an investigation into a person who has had contact with Central Lyon Community School students.

Superintendent Brent Jorth said in a news release that he was informed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation that a non-district employee who has had interactions with students is under investigation.

"We know that our entire school community is as stunned as we were by this news," Jorth said in the news release.

No details of the circumstances of the interactions, what type of activity may have occurred or the grade level of the students involved were given. The allegations are considered to be severe, according to the news release, and the person who is under investigation no longer has access to students or school facilities.

DCI special agent in charge Steve Van Otterloo said the investigation is ongoing and he could not release any details about the allegations or the suspect. No arrests have been made, Van Otterloo said.

The school district is cooperating with the DCI, and Jorth said he could not comment any further on the investigation.