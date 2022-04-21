Decatur man charged with sexually abusing minor

OMAHA -- A Decatur, Nebraska, man has been charged in federal court with having sex with an underage girl for several months and fathering her child.

Juwan Grant, 23, was indicted Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha with one count of sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country. The indictment says that Grant engaged in sexual acts with the girl, who was under age 16, in 2021 from about February through May.

According to a complaint filed in the case, the girl's mother told authorities that Grant, a member of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska, had been having an ongoing sexual relationship with her daughter and had gotten her pregnant.

During an interview, the girl, who lives in Macy, denied Grant was the father. She gave birth in November, and she and the baby both tested positive for methamphetamine. Omaha Nation Child Protective Services took ward of the child and placed the girl in drug treatment.

In December, authorities interviewed Grant, who said he had spent time with the girl in Macy but did not know how she got pregnant, saying the father was probably someone in Macy.

Later that month, during an interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Sioux City, the girl identified Grant as the father of her child and said he also provided her with methamphetamine and marijuana on several occasions. DNA tests have determined Grant is the child's father.

Grant was arrested Dec. 10 on an Omaha Nation Tribal warrant for sexual assault of a minor. He was arrested on a federal warrant last week.

If convicted, Grant could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

