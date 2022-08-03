Decatur man pleads guilty of sexual abuse of underage girl

OMAHA -- A Decatur, Nebraska, man pleaded guilty Tuesday of having sex with an underage girl on the Omaha Indian Reservation and fathering her child.

Juwan Grant, 24, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Omaha to one count of sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country.

According to court documents, Grant engaged in sexual acts with the girl, who was under age 16, in Macy in 2021 from about February through May.

The girl, who gave birth in November, initially denied Grant was the father, and Grant told authorities the father was probably someone who lived in Macy.

During an interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Sioux City in December, the girl identified Grant as the father of her child and said he also provided her with methamphetamine and marijuana on several occasions. DNA tests have determined Grant is the child's father.