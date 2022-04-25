Decatur man pleads not guilty of sexual abuse

OMAHA -- A Decatur, Nebraska, man pleaded not guilty Monday of having sex with an underage girl and fathering her child.

Juwan Grant, 23, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Omaha to one count of sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country.

According to court documents, Grant engaged in sexual acts with the girl, who was under age 16, in 2021 from about February through May.

The girl, who gave birth in November, initially denied Grant was the father, and Grant told authorities the father was probably someone who lived in Macy.

During an interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Sioux City in December, the girl identified Grant as the father of her child and said he also provided her with methamphetamine and marijuana on several occasions. DNA tests have determined Grant is the child's father.

If convicted, Grant could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

