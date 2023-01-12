Decatur man sentenced to federal prison for sexual abuse

OMAHA — A Decatur, Nebraska, man was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for having sex with an underage girl on the Omaha Indian Reservation and fathering her child.

Juwan Grant, 24, pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court in Omaha to one count of sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country. He was sentenced Thursday to 46 months in prison.

Grant engaged in sexual acts with the girl, who was under age 16, in Macy in 2021 from about February through May.

The girl, who gave birth in November 2021, initially denied Grant was the father. During an interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Sioux City, the girl identified Grant as the father of her child and said he also provided her with methamphetamine and marijuana on several occasions. DNA tests have determined Grant is the child's father.