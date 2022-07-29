Defense questions police assessment Evans wasn't intoxicated on night of shooting

SIOUX CITY — Two Sioux City police officers who interacted briefly with Dwight Evans noticed no obvious signs of intoxication when the shooting suspect was taken into custody in the early morning hours of May 1, 2021.

A suspect in a deadly shooting outside Uncle Dave's Bar, Evans was located in the area of 20th and Myrtle streets after police received a call about a suspicious person in the neighborhood.

Detective Bill Enockson testified that Evans had indicated he understood his Miranda rights and answered officers' questions. When he spoke with Evans and escorted him to a squad car, Enockson said, nothing indicated to him that Evans was under the influence.

"I didn't see any indications he was. Nothing stood out to me," Enockson said Friday, the second day of evidence in Evans' trial for the shooting death of Martez Harrison.

Evans, 18, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court of first-degree murder and going armed with intent and is accused of shooting Harrison, 22, twice outside the bar at 1427 W. Third St. while Harrison was fighting with Evans' friend, Lawrence Canady, who had gone to the bar looking for Harrison.

Evans' lawyers are using a defense that Evans was intoxicated at the time of the shooting, and they challenged Enockson and officer Michael Sitzman's assessment of Evans' condition that night.

Sitzman drove Evans to the police station after he was taken into custody and said that by looking at Evans, he didn't appear intoxicated.

Under cross examination, Sitzman said he did not speak to Evans that night and his assessment was based upon his observations.

Enockson, a former member of the police department's Alcohol Safety Action Program, or ASAP unit that targets impaired drivers, said he spent about a minute and a half with Evans at the scene.

"It was a short amount of time," he said.

While reviewing Enockson's body cam video of Evans being taken into custody, public defender Michael Adams pointed out Evans' speech.

"He's very soft-spoken and mumbly, isn't he? He's kind of slurring his words, isn't he?" Adams asked Enockson.

Enockson said he didn't know how Evans usually talks.

"He kind of mumbles, as you put it," he said.

Adams challenged Enockson's assessment, saying that his main concern was investigating a possible homicide and whether Evans posed a threat to officers, not assessing whether Evans was intoxicated.

"You can't tell us one way or another if he was intoxicated, can you?" Adams said.

"All I can say is I did not observe indicators (of intoxication)," Enockson said.

Minutes before he was apprehended, Evans approached a bonfire in the 20th and Myrtle street area, where Mark Kuhfus was visiting his cousin.

"He walked up and asked us if we had a phone he could call on," Kuhfus said.

Kuhfus said his cousin let Evans use his phone, and Evans made three calls but didn't appear to talk to anyone.

Evans then asked for a flashlight so he could search the alley for his wallet and phone. He gave them $50-$100 for a flashlight and began looking. After a few minutes, Kuhfus and his cousin joined the search, looking in another direction from Evans. Kuhfus found a gun partially hidden under a shrub in the alley.

"I wrapped it up in my shirt and called 911," Kuhfus said, not knowing why he took those precautions.

Evans wasn't aware Kuhfus had found the gun or called police, Kuhfus said. Shown a photo of the gun that a previous witness identified as the one used to shoot Harrison, Kuhfus said it was the same one he found.

Once officers arrived at the scene, Evans fled, jumping over a couple fences before he was apprehended, Kuhfus said.