Defense seeks change of venue for retrial of Sioux County murder case

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The lawyer for a man granted a new trial in a Sioux County murder case has asked that it be conducted in another county.
Defense attorney Brendan Kelly said media coverage of Gregg Winterfeld's first trial, guilty verdict and a recent order for a new trial would make it hard to seat an impartial jury.
"Local sentiment against defendant apparently continues to run contrary to his receiving a fair trial in Sioux County," Kelly wrote in his motion for change of venue, filed Tuesday in Sioux County District Court.
District Judge Jeffrey Neary scheduled a hearing on the motion for Sept. 3. Winterfeld's trial is currently scheduled for Oct. 5.
Neary last month granted Winterfeld a new trial because of a mistake made while choosing the jury for his first trial, which ended in April with a jury finding him guilty of second-degree murder for the May 9, 2020, shooting death of Grant Wilson. Winterfeld, 71, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, had been charged with first-degree murder, but the jury found him guilty of the lesser charge.
Prior to Winterfeld's sentencing in May, Neary realized that the defense and prosecution were mistakenly allowed fewer peremptory strikes of potential jurors than called for in Iowa criminal rules when choosing the jury to hear the case.
Neary ruled that Winterfeld should receive a new trial in order for justice to be served properly. He also ruled that Winterfeld will stand trial for second-degree murder, rather than first-degree murder, because he was found guilty of the lesser charge at his first trial.
Winterfeld is charged with shooting Wilson, 58, of Cleghorn, Iowa, at a rural Ireton, Iowa, house. Sheriff's deputies who arrived at the scene found Wilson dead inside the house. A woman inside the house at the time of the shooting was not harmed. According to court documents, Winterfeld and Wilson were arguing when Winterfeld pulled out a Ruger .22-caliber revolver and shot Wilson in the forehead.
The three in the house had been drinking beer and whisky throughout the day prior to the shooting, court documents said.
Kelly filed court documents stating that Winterfeld acted in self-defense.