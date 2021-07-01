Defense seeks change of venue for retrial of Sioux County murder case

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The lawyer for a man granted a new trial in a Sioux County murder case has asked that it be conducted in another county.

Defense attorney Brendan Kelly said media coverage of Gregg Winterfeld's first trial, guilty verdict and a recent order for a new trial would make it hard to seat an impartial jury.

"Local sentiment against defendant apparently continues to run contrary to his receiving a fair trial in Sioux County," Kelly wrote in his motion for change of venue, filed Tuesday in Sioux County District Court.

District Judge Jeffrey Neary scheduled a hearing on the motion for Sept. 3. Winterfeld's trial is currently scheduled for Oct. 5.

Neary last month granted Winterfeld a new trial because of a mistake made while choosing the jury for his first trial, which ended in April with a jury finding him guilty of second-degree murder for the May 9, 2020, shooting death of Grant Wilson. Winterfeld, 71, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, had been charged with first-degree murder, but the jury found him guilty of the lesser charge.