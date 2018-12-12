DAKOTA CITY -- Evidence pertaining to the discovery of a homicide victim's arm and leg in the trunk of a car is among the evidence Andres Surber's attorney is seeking to block from being introduced at trial.
In his motions to suppress, defense attorney Todd Lancaster said other clothing belonging to Surber and statements he made to investigators should not be allowed at trial because search warrant applications contained false information "or a reckless disregard for the truth."
Lancaster said at a hearing Wednesday that evidence was illegally seized from Surber's Chevrolet Impala, a Yukon Denali and Surber's Wakefield residence. That evidence was used as the basis for other warrant applications.
"If they're not done properly under statute, they should not be allowed to come in," Lancaster said of the warrants and the evidence found as a result of the searches.
Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Corey O'Brien said the officers acted in good faith when applying for warrants and any failure to comply with state law was a "ministerial failure." O'Brien said the warrants should still be allowable under certain exceptions.
"It doesn't negate the judge's finding of probable cause," O'Brien said.
Surber, 27, of Wakefield, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty in Dakota County District Court to charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is accused of shooting Kraig Kubik, 42, of Emerson, Nebraska, with a 9mm firearm on Nov. 1, 2016, and dismembering the body.
Prosecutors believe Surber shot Kubik at Kubik's rural Emerson home. Kubik's right arm and right leg were found inside the trunk of the Impala at an abandoned farm 24 miles away on Nov. 2, 2016. The rest of Kubik's remains were found three days later in a culvert about four miles from the farmhouse.
Autopsy results showed that Kubik died of a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Lancaster, of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy in Lincoln, filed his initial motion to suppress in March 2017 and filed an amended motion in October.
Wednesday's daylong hearing was Surber's first court appearance since he was found mentally competent in October to stand trial after more than a year of treatment at the Lincoln Regional Center. The case had been on hold since April 2017.
Throughout the hearing, Surber sat next to Lancaster, periodically muttering audibly to himself, yawning out loud and making other sounds.
A trial date has not been set.
District Judge Paul Vaughan gave Lancaster until Jan. 23 to file a brief in support of his motions to suppress. The state will have until Feb. 13 to respond, and Lancaster will have a week to file a rebuttal.
Vaughan said he would rule on Lancaster's motions after the briefs have been filed.
Brayan Galvan-Hernandez, 20, of Wakefield, was sentenced a year ago to 50-60 years in prison after pleading no contest to attempted second-degree murder and guilty to accessory to a felony in connection with Kubik's death.