Defense seeks to have Sioux City murder suspect tried as juvenile

SIOUX CITY -- The attorney for a teenager charged with fatally shooting a man outside a Sioux City bar has asked a judge to move the case to juvenile court.
Public defender Andrew Munger said it would be in the best interest of Dwight Evans, 17, to have his case transferred to the juvenile court's jurisdiction.
District Judge Jeffrey Poulson scheduled a hearing on the motion for Sept. 27.
Evans, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court of first-degree murder, going armed with intent, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. He is currently scheduled to stand trial on Sept. 14, a date that likely will have to be continued given the newly scheduled hearing. He remains in custody on a $1 million bond.
Evans is accused of fatally shooting Martez Harrison May 1 outside Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St. Evans turned 17 three days before the shooting. Munger said in his motion that Evans' case should be heard in juvenile court because he was not yet 18 at the time of the shooting.
If his case were to be transferred to juvenile court, Evans would fall under its jurisdiction for rehabilitation until he was 19.5 years old. If convicted of first-degree murder as an adult, he would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
According to court documents, Evans and Lawrence Canady were armed and waiting for Harrison after being denied entry at the bar. When Harrison's girlfriend arrived to pick him up outside the bar, Canady punched her in the face. Harrison pulled Canady away from the woman, and the two engaged in a fight that continued into the street, where Harrison eventually fell to the ground. Evans shot Harrison in the flank, then in the chest, after which Canady continued to punch Harrison in the face and kick him in the head, before he and Evans fled, court documents said.
Harrison, 22, of Sioux City, died later at a Sioux City hospital.
Evans was arrested hours after the shooting. Police executing a search warrant at his home seized additional ammunition, marijuana and a scale from his room.
Canady also was arrested shortly after the shooing and was initially charged with willful injury and serious assault. A first-degree murder charge was added in July. Canady has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial Dec. 7. He remains in custody on a $1 million bond.