Defense to argue Onawa teen shouldn't get 50 years for murder

Second-degree murder is a Class B felony that carries a 50-year prison sentence with a mandatory minimum of 35 years before the offender is eligible for parole. Neubaum had been charged with first-degree murder, which is a Class A felony, but the jury found him guilty of the lesser charge.

Prior to trial, Hoffmeyer denied public defender Laury Lau's motion to have Neubaum tried in juvenile court.

Hopkins, of Mapleton, was shot once in the forehead with a 12-gauge shotgun while he, Neubaum and two other teenage boys were working on a demolition derby car in a garage at the home of Neubaum's grandmother, which whom he was living at the time.

Prosecutors said Neubaum shot Hopkins after becoming angry with him because he would not stop playing with an unloaded 20-gauge shotgun. The defense said the shooting was an accident.

Neubaum still faces prosecution in Monona County for 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse for the alleged rape of six teenage girls and forced sexual contact with a seventh in 2019 and 2020. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to stand trial in December.

