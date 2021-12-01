 Skip to main content
Deloit man sentenced to federal prison on meth charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Deloit, Iowa, man who was stopped in Woodbury County and found to be in possession of methamphetamine and other drugs has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

David Naberhaus, 57, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced Nov. 23.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Naberhaus was stopped for a traffic violation Nov. 18, 2020, and because of his nervous behavior, a K-9 unit was deployed and indicated the presence of drugs in the car. Officers searching the car found 222 grams of meth in five separate baggies, 12 grams of marijuana, 3 grams of cocaine and $6,501 in cash.

He was not taken into custody at the time, but after he was indicted, an arrest warrant was issued. On Feb. 15, an Iowa State Patrol trooper noticed a disabled vehicle and Naberhaus on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 20. After arresting Naberhaus on the federal warrant, authorities searched the vehicle and found 2 grams of meth in an open container, 23 grams of marijuana, 16 grams of meth in four bags and 72 empty plastic bags.

